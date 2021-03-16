Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1282 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +22%
617
504
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +17%
5750
4906
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +28%
3503
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +12%
25563
22878
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +40%
1823
1301
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +32%
11471
8708
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
