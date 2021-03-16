Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
94
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
80
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
82
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1561
Ryzen 7 5800 +1%
1569
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +6%
14732
13894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +2%
3455
3398
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24901
Ryzen 7 5800 +5%
26089
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +5%
1700
1615
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +6%
9965
9419
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|64
|-
|ROPs
|32
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
