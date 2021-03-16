Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 7 5800HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800HS and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 22% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1723 vs 1410 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
  • Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.3 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021
Type Desktop Laptop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11700K -
Socket BGA-1200 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 64 32
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS or Intel Core i7 11700K?
