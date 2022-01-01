Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX VS Intel Core i7 11700K AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5900HX and 11700K Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1496 points Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 54 vs 125 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Around 18.27 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 January 12, 2021 Type Desktop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Cezanne Model number i7-11700K - Socket LGA-1200 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8 Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.3 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 33x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 35-54 W Max. temperature 100°C 105°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8 GPU Base Clock 300 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2100 MHz Shading Units 256 512 TMUs 64 32 ROPs 32 8 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11700K 0.46 TFLOPS Ryzen 9 5900HX n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266 Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.27 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16