Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 105 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
571
Ryzen 9 5900X +5%
597
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5613
Ryzen 9 5900X +47%
8244
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3465
3481
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24991
Ryzen 9 5900X +55%
38759
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +2%
1683
1650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9004
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
12496
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|24
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
