We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7900X with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7900X and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Consumes up to 26% less energy than the Ryzen 9 7900X – 125 vs 170 Watt
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7900X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.6 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1578
Ryzen 9 7900X +28%
2020
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
15011
Ryzen 9 7900X +94%
29163
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raphael
Model number i7-11700K -
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 47x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7900X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7900X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X or Intel Core i7 11700K?
