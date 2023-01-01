Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
- Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Around 23.4 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1714 points
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1565
Ryzen 9 7950X +28%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14908
Ryzen 9 7950X +145%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3410
Ryzen 9 7950X +26%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24479
Ryzen 9 7950X +158%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1704
Ryzen 9 7950X +31%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10136
Ryzen 9 7950X +138%
24162
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|August 29, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 4 (Raphael)
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|16
|P-Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency (P)
|3.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|5 GHz
|5.7 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|16
|Total Threads
|16
|32
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|45x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1MB (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Package
|Transistors
|-
|13.1 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM5
|TDP
|125 W
|170 W
|Max. Boost TDP
|-
|230 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|128
|TMUs
|64
|8
|ROPs
|32
|4
|Execution Units
|32
|2
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-5200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|73.4 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1