Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 9 7950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
Intel Core i7 11700K
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 7950X with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7950X and 11700K
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 7950X
  • Has 49152 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Around 23.4 GB/s (47%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2253 vs 1714 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.7 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1565
Ryzen 9 7950X +28%
1996
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
14908
Ryzen 9 7950X +145%
36465
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
3410
Ryzen 9 7950X +26%
4285
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
24479
Ryzen 9 7950X +158%
63090
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1704
Ryzen 9 7950X +31%
2231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K
10136
Ryzen 9 7950X +138%
24162
Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 August 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 4 (Raphael)
Model number i7-11700K -
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)

CPU

Performance Cores
P-Cores 8 16
P-Threads 16 32
Base Frequency (P) 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency (P) 5 GHz 5.7 GHz
Total
Total Cores 8 16
Total Threads 16 32
Bus Frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Package

Transistors - 13.1 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
TDP 125 W 170 W
Max. Boost TDP - 230 W
Peak temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Graphics (Ryzen 7000)
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 1500 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 256 128
TMUs 64 8
ROPs 32 4
Execution Units 32 2
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 7950X
0.54 TFLOPS

Memory Support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 73.4 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page AMD Ryzen 9 7950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 28

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11700K and Core i9 11900K
2. Core i7 11700K and Core i7 10700K
3. Core i7 11700K and Core i7 13700K
4. Core i7 11700K and Core i9 13900K
5. Core i7 11700K and Core i5 13600K
6. Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900
7. Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 5950X
8. Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i7 13700K
9. Ryzen 9 7950X and Ryzen 9 7900X
10. Ryzen 9 7950X and Core i9 13900K
Compare other CPUs (480+)

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 7950X or Intel Core i7 11700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский