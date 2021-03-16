Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 10400F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 10400F

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i5 10400F
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i5 10400F

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400F with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400F and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1716 vs 1134 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +98%
15098
Core i5 10400F
7611
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +102%
25243
Core i5 10400F
12470
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +64%
10168
Core i5 10400F
6187
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 10400F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11700K i5-10400F
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 -
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 64 -
ROPs 32 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 10400F
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i5 10400F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

