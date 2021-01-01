Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 10600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1807 vs 1312 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3607
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2941
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
14661
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +38%
1807
1312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +54%
10673
6946
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|262 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i5-10600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i5 10600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1