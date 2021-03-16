Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 11600K: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11600K and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 11600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 1, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700K i5-11600K
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 125 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11600K or i7 11700K?
