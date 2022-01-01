Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 12500: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 12500

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i5 12500
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i5 12500

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz i5 12500 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12500 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500
  • Newer - released 10-months later
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
1582
Core i5 12500 +15%
1816
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +15%
15074
Core i5 12500
13059
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K
3458
Core i5 12500 +10%
3791
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +23%
24945
Core i5 12500
20319
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +16%
10229
Core i5 12500
8824
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 12500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Alder Lake-S
Model number i7-11700K i5-12500
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1700
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 770

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 18MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 770
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 256 256
TMUs 64 16
ROPs 32 8
Execution Units 32 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 12500
0.78 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 76.8 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i5 12500 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11700K or M1 Max
2. Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 7 5800X
3. Core i7 11700K or Ryzen 9 5900X
4. Core i7 11700K or Core i9 11900K
5. Core i7 11700K or Core i7 12700K
6. Core i5 12500 or Ryzen 5 3600
7. Core i5 12500 or Core i7 11700
8. Core i5 12500 or Core i5 12400
9. Core i5 12500 or Core i5 11500
10. Core i5 12500 or Ryzen 5 5500

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 12500 or i7 11700K?
Promotion
EnglishРусский