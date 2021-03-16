Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i5 9600K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 9600K

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i5 9600K
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i5 9600K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9600K and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
  • Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1748 vs 1214 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
  • Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 95 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +33%
1592
Core i5 9600K
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +126%
15082
Core i5 9600K
6665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +23%
3484
Core i5 9600K
2829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +134%
25407
Core i5 9600K
10847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +43%
1762
Core i5 9600K
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +82%
10529
Core i5 9600K
5794

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i5 9600K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 October 8, 2018
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-11700K i5-9600K
Socket BGA-1200 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 9MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Shading Units 256 192
TMUs 64 24
ROPs 32 3
Execution Units 32 24
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz 4096x2304 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K +21%
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i5 9600K
0.38 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i5 9600K official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16
Extended instructions - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

1. Apple M1 Max or Intel Core i7 11700K
2. Intel Core i7 10875H or i7 11700K
3. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 11700K
4. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i9 9900K or i7 11700K
6. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i5 9600K
7. Intel Core i5 10600 or i5 9600K
8. AMD Ryzen 7 3800X or Intel Core i5 9600K
9. Intel Core i5 10600KF or i5 9600K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 9600K or i7 11700K?
EnglishРусский