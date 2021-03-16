Intel Core i7 11700K vs i5 9600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 2-years and 6-months later
- Has 7 MB larger L3 cache size
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1748 vs 1214 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Consumes up to 24% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 95 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +33%
1592
1200
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +126%
15082
6665
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +23%
3484
2829
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +134%
25407
10847
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +43%
1762
1235
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +82%
10529
5794
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 8, 2018
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|192
|TMUs
|64
|24
|ROPs
|32
|3
|Execution Units
|32
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
|Extended instructions
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
