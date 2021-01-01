Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 10700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1807 vs 1253 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
499
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4834
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2938
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17501
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +44%
1807
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +28%
10673
8321
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|January 1, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i7-10700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|-
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|-
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|-
|Intel Core i7 10700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1