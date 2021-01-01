Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i7 10700: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1807 vs 1253 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +44%
1807
Core i7 10700
1253
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +28%
10673
Core i7 10700
8321

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i7 10700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released January 1, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11700K i7-10700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth - 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth - 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site - Intel Core i7 10700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

