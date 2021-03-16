Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i7 10700F: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 10700F

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i7 10700F
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i7 10700F

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 2.9 GHz i7 10700F. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10700F and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1248 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700F
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +49%
25563
Core i7 10700F
17117
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +47%
11471
Core i7 10700F
7785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i7 10700F

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 298 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-11700K i7-10700F
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i7 10700F official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 11700K
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i7 11700K
3. Intel Core i7 10875H or i7 11700K
4. Intel Core i9 9900K or i7 11700K
5. Intel Core i7 9700K or i7 11700K
6. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 10700F
7. AMD Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel Core i7 10700F
8. Intel Core i5 10600K or i7 10700F
9. Intel Core i7 10700 or i7 10700F
10. Intel Core i7 10700KF or i7 10700F

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10700F or i7 11700K?
EnglishРусский