Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 10700KF
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700KF. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1340 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700KF
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +18%
617
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +7%
5750
5368
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +14%
3503
3066
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +31%
25563
19554
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +35%
1823
1348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +32%
11471
8667
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|349 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i7-10700KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
