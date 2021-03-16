Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 10700T
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K against the 2.0 GHz i7 10700T. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 51% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1810 vs 1202 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700T
- Consumes up to 72% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 35 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +30%
617
475
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +47%
5750
3914
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +29%
3503
2725
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +91%
25563
13385
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +51%
1823
1205
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +81%
11471
6326
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i7-10700T
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|20x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|25-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|Intel Core i7 10700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
