Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 1165G7
We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1419 points
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +5%
1582
1511
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +147%
15074
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +20%
3458
2890
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +133%
24945
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700K +21%
1726
1429
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +128%
10229
4484
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11700K
|i7-1165G7
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|12-28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1300 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|768
|TMUs
|64
|48
|ROPs
|32
|24
|Execution Units
|32
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700K official page
|Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
