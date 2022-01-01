Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700K or Core i7 1165G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700K vs i7 1165G7

Intel Core i7 11700K
VS
Intel Core i7 1165G7
Intel Core i7 11700K
Intel Core i7 1165G7

We compared two CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700K (desktop) with 8-cores against the 1.2-2.8 GHz i7 1165G7 (laptop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1165G7 and 11700K
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700K
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1714 vs 1419 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1165G7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 11700K – 28 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +147%
15074
Core i7 1165G7
6100
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +133%
24945
Core i7 1165G7
10706
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700K +128%
10229
Core i7 1165G7
4484
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700K and i7 1165G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11700K i7-1165G7
Socket LGA-1200 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 12-28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 125 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1300 MHz 1300 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 64 48
ROPs 32 24
Execution Units 32 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700K
0.46 TFLOPS
Core i7 1165G7
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700K official page Intel Core i7 1165G7 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

