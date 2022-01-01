Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Ryzen 3 3300X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
Intel Core i7 11700KF
AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3300X and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Newer - released 11-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1312 points
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +121%
14979
Ryzen 3 3300X
6779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +89%
24085
Ryzen 3 3300X
12713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 21, 2020
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

