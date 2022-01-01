Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3300X with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1706 vs 1312 points
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +20%
1563
1298
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +121%
14979
6779
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +27%
3413
2682
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +89%
24085
12713
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +30%
1700
1304
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +79%
9721
5420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 21, 2020
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3300X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
