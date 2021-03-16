Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
70
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
44
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
75
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
64
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- 50% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1198 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
469
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3501
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2566
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
17727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +51%
1790
1187
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +56%
10267
6564
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|374 USD
|199 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
