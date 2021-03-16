Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Ryzen 5 5600G: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
Intel Core i7 11700KF
AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600G with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600G and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 19% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1775 vs 1489 points
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600G
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +35%
14930
Ryzen 5 5600G
11060
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +20%
23598
Ryzen 5 5600G
19700
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +41%
10552
Ryzen 5 5600G
7475

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 April 13, 2021
Launch price 374 USD 259 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 39x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 10.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 45-65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock - 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1750 MHz
Shading Units - 512
TMUs - 32
ROPs - 8
TGP - 15 W

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600G official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11700KF and Ryzen 7 3700X
2. Core i7 11700KF and Ryzen 5 5600X
3. Core i7 11700KF and Ryzen 9 5900X
4. Core i7 11700KF and Core i9 11900K
5. Core i7 11700KF and Ryzen 7 5700G
6. Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 3600
7. Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 5600X
8. Ryzen 5 5600G and Core i5 11600K
9. Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 3 5300G
10. Ryzen 5 5600G and Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G or Intel Core i7 11700KF?
EnglishРусский