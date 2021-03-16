Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700G. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1811 vs 1309 points
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700G
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
582
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5365
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +37%
1785
1303
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +27%
11013
8649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 13, 2021
|Launch price
|374 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700G official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1