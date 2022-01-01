Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
- Newer - released 1-year later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +4%
1577
1523
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +7%
15111
14174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +2%
3434
3368
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24222
Ryzen 7 5700X +10%
26710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +5%
1717
1634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +5%
10015
9529
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 15, 2022
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|-
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
