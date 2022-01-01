Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Ryzen 7 5700X: what's better?

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5700X and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X
  • Newer - released 1-year later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +7%
15111
Ryzen 7 5700X
14174
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF
24222
Ryzen 7 5700X +10%
26710
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket LGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X or Intel Core i7 11700KF?
