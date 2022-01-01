Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700X VS Intel Core i7 11700KF AMD Ryzen 7 5700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5700X and 11700KF Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF More than 10° C higher critical temperature

9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700X Newer - released 1-year later

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size

Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 5700X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 March 15, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Vermeer Model number i7-11700KF - Socket LGA-1200 AM4 Integrated GPU No No

Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.4 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 34x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm TDP 125 W 65 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 51.2 GB/s ECC Support No Yes

Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 5700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20