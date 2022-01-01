Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Ryzen 7 7700X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
Intel Core i7 11700KF
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 7700X and 11700KF
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1711 points
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics
  • 8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF
14869
Ryzen 7 7700X +30%
19307
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF
9917
Ryzen 7 7700X +45%
14370
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 September 29, 2022
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Raphael
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket LGA-1200 AM5
Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 45x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 6.57 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics
GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 24

