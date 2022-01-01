Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 7 7700X VS Intel Core i7 11700KF AMD Ryzen 7 7700X We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 4.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7700X. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 7700X and 11700KF Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers

Has 24 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 5.0

29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 2209 vs 1711 points

Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Includes an integrated GPU AMD Radeon Graphics

8% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.4 GHz vs 5 GHz)

General Vendor Intel AMD Released March 16, 2021 September 29, 2022 Type Desktop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Rocket Lake Raphael Model number i7-11700KF - Socket LGA-1200 AM5 Integrated GPU No Radeon Graphics Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 5.4 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 36x 45x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 512K (per core) 1MB (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 40MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes Power Transistors - 6.57 billions Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm TDP 125 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics - AMD Radeon Graphics GPU Boost Clock - 2200 MHz Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 7 7700X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 5.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 24