Intel Core i7 11700KF vs AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
Intel Core i7 11700KF
AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3900XT and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1795 vs 1342 points
  • 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
  • Around 2.32 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 16% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 105 vs 125 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released March 16, 2021 July 7, 2020
Launch price 374 USD 499 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket BGA-1200 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 12
Threads 16 24
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 125 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT or Intel Core i7 11700KF?
