Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700KF vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 11700KF
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF (desktop) against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1 (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 56% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 89% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 14 vs 125 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 18.25 GB/s (37%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Includes an integrated GPU Apple M1 GPU

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +3%
1574
Apple M1
1525
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +94%
15148
Apple M1
7804
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF
3442
Apple M1 +10%
3788
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +65%
24458
Apple M1
14797
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF
1727
Apple M1 +1%
1751
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released March 16, 2021 November 20, 2020
Type Desktop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Rocket Lake Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-11700KF -
Socket LGA-1200 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU No Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 36x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 125 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Apple M1 GPU
GPU Base Clock - 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1278 MHz
Shading Units - 1024
TMUs - 64
ROPs - 32
Execution Units - 128
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700KF
n/a
Apple M1
2.6 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i7 11700KF
2. AMD Ryzen 9 5900X and Intel Core i7 11700KF
3. Intel Core i9 11900K and i7 11700KF
4. Intel Core i5 12600K and i7 11700KF
5. Intel Core i7 10700KF and i7 11700KF
6. Intel Core i7 1165G7 and Apple M1
7. AMD Ryzen 5 5500U and Apple M1
8. AMD Ryzen 7 5800H and Apple M1
9. Intel Core i7 12700H and Apple M1
10. Intel Core i7 12700K and Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 or Intel Core i7 11700KF?
Promotion
EnglishРусский