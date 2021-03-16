Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i5 10600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 4.1 GHz i5 10600KF with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Newer - released 11-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1345 points
- Around 8.4 GB/s (20%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.8 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +23%
617
501
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +57%
5750
3658
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +15%
3406
2971
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +63%
23840
14662
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +33%
1828
1372
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +48%
10878
7343
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|374 USD
|237 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i5-10600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|41x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 10600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
