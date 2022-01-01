Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i5 11400
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
- 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1518 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +17%
1574
1348
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +57%
15148
9644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +12%
3442
3069
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +42%
24458
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +13%
1727
1533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +39%
10014
7184
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 17, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i5-11400
|Socket
|LGA-1200
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|UHD Graphics 730
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|-
|Intel UHD Graphics 730
|GPU Base Clock
|-
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|-
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|-
|192
|TMUs
|-
|48
|ROPs
|-
|24
|Execution Units
|-
|24
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 11400 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
