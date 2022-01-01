Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Core i5 11400: what's better?

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 11400 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400 and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • 13% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1711 vs 1518 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 730

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +57%
15148
Core i5 11400
9644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +42%
24458
Core i5 11400
17210
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +39%
10014
Core i5 11400
7184
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and i5 11400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 17, 2021
Type Desktop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700KF i5-11400
Socket LGA-1200 LGA-1200
Integrated GPU No UHD Graphics 730

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 512K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics - Intel UHD Graphics 730
GPU Base Clock - 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock - 1300 MHz
Shading Units - 192
TMUs - 48
ROPs - 24
Execution Units - 24
TGP - 15 W
Max. Resolution - 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11700KF
n/a
Core i5 11400
0.35 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page Intel Core i5 11400 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11400 or i7 11700KF?
