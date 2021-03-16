Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i5 11600K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.9 GHz i5 11600K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11600K
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +5%
1785
1695
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +37%
11013
8022
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|January 1, 2021
|Launch price
|374 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i5-11600K
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 32
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
