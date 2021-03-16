Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i5 12600KF
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i5 12600KF with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600KF
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Around 26.8 GB/s (54%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 5.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1595
Core i5 12600KF +18%
1877
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
15054
Core i5 12600KF +17%
17624
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3438
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
24818
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1743
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10262
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|October 27, 2021
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Alder Lake-S
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i5-12600KF
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|LGA-1700
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|10
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|9728K (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|20MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|76.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|Intel Core i5 12600KF official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|5.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
