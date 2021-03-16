Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i7 10875H
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF (desktop) against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H (laptop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Newer - released 1-year later
- Unlocked multiplier
- 45% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1794 vs 1233 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 4.2 GB/s (9%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 45 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +21%
617
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +59%
5750
3620
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +19%
3406
2852
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +49%
23840
16001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +46%
1828
1248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +71%
10878
6372
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|April 2, 2020
|Launch price
|374 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i7-10875H
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|512K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
