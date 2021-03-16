Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11700KF or Core i7 11700: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i7 11700

Intel Core i7 11700KF
VS
Intel Core i7 11700
Intel Core i7 11700KF
Intel Core i7 11700

We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11700 and 11700KF
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
  • Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +33%
11013
Core i7 11700
8255

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11700KF and i7 11700

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released March 16, 2021 March 16, 2021
Launch price 374 USD 323 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Rocket Lake Rocket Lake
Model number i7-11700KF i7-11700
Socket BGA-1200 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU No Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 3.6 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 36x 25x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 125 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 50 GB/s 50 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11700KF official page Intel Core i7 11700 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 11700KF and i7 10700K
2. Intel Core i7 11700KF and i7 10700KF
3. Intel Core i7 11700KF and i9 11900KF
4. Intel Core i7 11700KF and i5 11400F
5. Intel Core i7 11700 and i7 10700K
6. Intel Core i7 11700 and i7 11700K

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11700 or i7 11700KF?
EnglishРусский