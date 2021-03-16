Intel Core i7 11700KF vs i7 11700
We compared two 8-core desktop CPUs: the 3.6 GHz Intel Core i7 11700KF against the 2.5 GHz i7 11700. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700KF
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11700
- Consumes up to 48% less energy than the Core i7 11700KF – 65 vs 125 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
584
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
5324
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +9%
1785
1631
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11700KF +33%
11013
8255
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|March 16, 2021
|March 16, 2021
|Launch price
|374 USD
|323 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Rocket Lake
|Rocket Lake
|Model number
|i7-11700KF
|i7-11700
|Socket
|BGA-1200
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|No
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|3.6 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|36x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|125 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|50 GB/s
|50 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11700KF official page
|Intel Core i7 11700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
