Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1084 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +29%
1487
1150
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +106%
12148
5893
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +28%
3124
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +94%
21442
11070
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +39%
1508
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +80%
7897
4398
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|6
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
