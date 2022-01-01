Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 5 4500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4500U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1084 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +29%
1487
Ryzen 5 4500U
1150
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +106%
12148
Ryzen 5 4500U
5893
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +28%
3124
Ryzen 5 4500U
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +94%
21442
Ryzen 5 4500U
11070
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +39%
1508
Ryzen 5 4500U
1084
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +80%
7897
Ryzen 5 4500U
4398
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 5 4500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 6
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4500U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Сompetitors

1. M1 Max and Core i7 11800H
2. Core i7 10875H and Core i7 11800H
3. Ryzen 9 5900HX and Core i7 11800H
4. Core i9 11980HK and Core i7 11800H
5. Ryzen 9 5900HS and Core i7 11800H
6. Ryzen 5 4600H and Ryzen 5 4500U
7. Core i5 1135G7 and Ryzen 5 4500U
8. Ryzen 7 3700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
9. Ryzen 7 4700U and Ryzen 5 4500U
10. Ryzen 5 3400G and Ryzen 5 4500U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 11800H?
EnglishРусский