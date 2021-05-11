Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1111 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +92%
5019
Ryzen 5 5500U
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +30%
3292
Ryzen 5 5500U
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +59%
22250
Ryzen 5 5500U
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +42%
1589
Ryzen 5 5500U
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +63%
9077
Ryzen 5 5500U
5570

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 11800H?
