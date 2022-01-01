Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the Ryzen 5 6600HS are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Supports quad-channel memory
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1488
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12094
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3103
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21201
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +6%
1557
1464
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +20%
8795
7335
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Radeon 660M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|AMD Radeon 660M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|1500 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|16
|Execution Units
|32
|6
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 6600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
