Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 11-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1517 vs 1294 points
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +12%
1509
1351
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12281
12240
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +18%
3166
2687
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21568
Ryzen 7 3700X +6%
22931
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +18%
1531
1299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7968
Ryzen 7 3700X +13%
8970
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|July 7, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|3.8 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
