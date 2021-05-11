Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 7 4700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 4700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4700U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 39% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1131 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +86%
4987
Ryzen 7 4700U
2685
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +26%
3293
Ryzen 7 4700U
2608
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +59%
22141
Ryzen 7 4700U
13908
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +40%
1591
Ryzen 7 4700U
1134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +58%
9038
Ryzen 7 4700U
5712

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 4700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 6, 2020
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Zen 2
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 4700U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 4700U or Intel Core i7 11800H?
