Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 1.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5700U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1548 vs 1159 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5700U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +19%
1486
1253
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +30%
12049
9249
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3123
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +34%
1524
1141
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +46%
8493
5832
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5700U official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1