Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
99
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
63
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
81
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
84
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
4987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3293
Ryzen 7 5800 +6%
3488
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
22141
Ryzen 7 5800 +22%
27000
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Ryzen 7 5800 +4%
1661
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9038
Ryzen 7 5800 +8%
9742
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 12, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
