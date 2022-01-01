Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 7 5800X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800X and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
  • More than 10° C higher critical temperature
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1710 vs 1523 points
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
12139
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
15213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
3126
Ryzen 7 5800X +11%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
21390
Ryzen 7 5800X +33%
28395
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1521
Ryzen 7 5800X +12%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
8088
Ryzen 7 5800X +35%
10883
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 October 8, 2020
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Vermeer
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) No

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 90°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz -
Shading Units 256 -
TMUs 16 -
ROPs 8 -
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 5800X or Intel Core i7 11800H?
