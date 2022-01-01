Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Newer - released 7-months later
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
- More than 10° C higher critical temperature
- Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- Unlocked multiplier
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1710 vs 1523 points
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1496
Ryzen 7 5800X +6%
1589
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12139
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
15213
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3126
Ryzen 7 5800X +11%
3482
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21390
Ryzen 7 5800X +33%
28395
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1521
Ryzen 7 5800X +12%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8088
Ryzen 7 5800X +35%
10883
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|October 8, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Vermeer
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|90°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|256
|-
|TMUs
|16
|-
|ROPs
|8
|-
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|20
