Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X VS Intel Core i7 11800H AMD Ryzen 7 5800X We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5800X and 11800H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 45 vs 105 Watt

Newer - released 7-months later

Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)

More than 10° C higher critical temperature

Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Unlocked multiplier

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1710 vs 1523 points

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 October 8, 2020 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Vermeer Model number i7-11800H - Socket BGA-1787 AM4 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) No Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.8 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19-23x 38x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 32MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No Yes Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 105 W Max. temperature 100°C 90°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) - GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz - Shading Units 256 - TMUs 16 - ROPs 8 - Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11800H 0.742 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5800X n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200 Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s ECC Support No Yes Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 20