Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5825U and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +21%
21447
Ryzen 7 5825U
17729
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +13%
7917
Ryzen 7 5825U
6983
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Barcelo
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 20x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz
Shading Units 256 512
TMUs 16 32
ROPs 8 8
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5825U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

