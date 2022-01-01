Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5825U VS Intel Core i7 11800H AMD Ryzen 7 5825U We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) against the 2.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 5825U and 11800H Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM

Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Newer - released 8-months later

Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 25 vs 45 Watt

More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers

Specifications Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 7 5825U

General Vendor Intel AMD Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Desktop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Tiger Lake H45 Barcelo Model number i7-11800H - Socket BGA-1787 FP6 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.5 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 19-23x 20x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm TDP 35-45 W 10-25 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon RX Vega 8 (Ryzen 4000) GPU Base Clock 350 MHz - GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2000 MHz Shading Units 256 512 TMUs 16 32 ROPs 8 8 Execution Units 32 - TGP 15 W 15 W iGPU FLOPS Core i7 11800H 0.742 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 5825U n/a Memory support Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267 Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB Max. Memory Channels 2 2 Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s - ECC Support No No Misc Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5825U official page PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0 PCI Express Lanes 20 16