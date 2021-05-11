Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1173 points
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Around 17.07 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +14%
4920
4320
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
20003
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +36%
1592
1173
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +21%
9059
7517
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|March 16, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1449
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1