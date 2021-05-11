Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750
  • Around 3.52 GB/s (7%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 40 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
5019
Ryzen 9 5950X +105%
10314
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
22250
Ryzen 9 5950X +108%
46288
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
9077
Ryzen 9 5950X +89%
17199

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 October 8, 2020
Launch price 395 USD 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 11800H?
