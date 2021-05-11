Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Around 17.1 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1486
Ryzen 9 5980HS +2%
1519
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12049
Ryzen 9 5980HS +5%
12621
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3123
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21245
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +5%
1524
1456
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +7%
8493
7959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|January 7, 2021
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|GPU Base Clock
|300 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|900 MHz
|1750 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|512
|TMUs
|64
|32
|ROPs
|32
|8
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|3840x2160 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
