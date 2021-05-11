Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Ryzen 9 5980HX: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
Intel Core i7 11800H
AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5980HX and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 10 nanometers
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 12, 2021
Launch price 395 USD -
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Tiger Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1449 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
TDP 35-45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX or Intel Core i7 11800H?
