We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.742 TFLOPS
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 10 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)

Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Vendor Intel AMD
Released May 11, 2021 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Rembrandt
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
TDP 35-45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 2400 MHz
Shading Units 256 768
TMUs 16 48
ROPs 8 32
Execution Units 32 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 6980HS +397%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page AMD Ryzen 9 6980HS official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 20

