Intel Core i7 11800H vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Around 17.05 GB/s (33%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1569 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +42%
583
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +133%
4987
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3293
Apple M1 +14%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +45%
22141
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1591
Apple M1 +11%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +18%
9038
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|November 20, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|-
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
Cast your vote
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4