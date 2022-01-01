Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or M1 Ultra: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs Apple M1 Ultra

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Apple M1 Ultra
Intel Core i7 11800H
Apple M1 Ultra

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Ultra (desktop) with 20-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Ultra and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • 44% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 25% less energy than the M1 Ultra – 45 vs 60 Watt
Advantages of Apple M1 Ultra
  • Around 768 GB/s (1500%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 12 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
  • 17% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1788 vs 1523 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1496
M1 Ultra +3%
1545
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
12139
M1 Ultra +77%
21500
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H
1521
M1 Ultra +17%
1782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H
8088
M1 Ultra +185%
23080
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and Apple M1 Ultra

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released May 11, 2021 March 8, 2022
Type Laptop Desktop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Tiger Lake H45 -
Model number i7-11800H -
Socket BGA-1787 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)

Performance

Cores 8 20
Threads 16 20
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 19-23x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 114 billions
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
TDP 35-45 W 60 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Apple M1 Ultra GPU (64-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 256 8192
TMUs 16 512
ROPs 8 256
Execution Units 32 -
TGP 15 W 120 W
Max. Resolution - 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
M1 Ultra
20.8 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 16
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 819.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page -
PCI Express Version 4.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 20 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 11800H vs Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 11800H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
3. Core i7 11800H vs Core i7 1165G7
4. Core i7 11800H vs Ryzen 7 5800H
5. Core i7 11800H vs M1 Pro
6. M1 Ultra vs M1 Max
7. M1 Ultra vs Core i9 11980HK
8. M1 Ultra vs Core i7 12700H
9. M1 Ultra vs Core i9 9980HK
10. M1 Ultra vs Apple M1

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Ultra or Intel Core i7 11800H?
EnglishРусский