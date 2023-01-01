Intel Core i7 11800H vs Apple M2 Pro
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz Apple M2 Pro with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
83
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
68
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
81
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
Advantages of Apple M2 Pro
- Around 153.6 GB/s (300%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 10 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 4 more physical cores
- 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1983 vs 1558 points
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1497
M2 Pro +11%
1661
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12074
M2 Pro +23%
14898
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
3099
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
21060
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1550
M2 Pro +27%
1975
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8772
M2 Pro +66%
14531
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|June 1, 2023
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|ARMv8
|Codename
|Tiger Lake
|Apple M2
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|-
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
CPU
|P-Cores
|8
|8
|P-Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency (P)
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency (P)
|4.6 GHz
|-
|E-Cores
|-
|4
|E-Threads
|-
|4
|Base Frequency (E)
|-
|2.4 GHz
|Total Cores
|8
|12
|Total Threads
|16
|12
|Bus Frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|192K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|32MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Package
|Transistors
|-
|40 billions
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|Apple M-Socket
|TDP
|35-45 W (configurable)
|30 W
|Peak temperature
|100°C
|-
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|450 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1344 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|2432
|TMUs
|16
|152
|ROPs
|8
|76
|Execution Units
|32
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|35 W
|Max. Resolution
|-
|7680x4320 - 60 Hz
Memory Support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|204.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|-
