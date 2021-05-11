Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i3 10300: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1183 points
  • Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +114%
4987
Core i3 10300
2334
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +21%
3293
Core i3 10300
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +136%
22141
Core i3 10300
9370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +32%
1591
Core i3 10300
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +91%
9038
Core i3 10300
4726

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 May 1, 2020
Launch price 395 USD 152 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Comet Lake
Model number i7-11800H i3-10300
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 80K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1250K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
TDP 35-45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

