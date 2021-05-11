Intel Core i7 11800H vs i3 10300
We compared two CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1183 points
- Around 9.6 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +26%
583
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +114%
4987
2334
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +21%
3293
2723
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +136%
22141
9370
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +32%
1591
1206
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +91%
9038
4726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|395 USD
|152 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i3-10300
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|80K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1250K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i3 10300 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1