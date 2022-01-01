Intel Core i7 11800H vs i3 1115G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Newer - released 8-months later
- 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 1263 points
- 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +13%
1513
1337
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +288%
12234
3155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +16%
3149
2708
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +237%
21142
6281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 11800H +24%
1573
1271
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +248%
8847
2544
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|May 11, 2021
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Tiger Lake H45
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-11800H
|i3-1115G4
|Socket
|BGA-1787
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|8
|2
|Threads
|16
|4
|Base Frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|19-23x
|17-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|96K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1280K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|24MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|35-45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1450 MHz
|1250 MHz
|Shading Units
|256
|384
|TMUs
|16
|24
|ROPs
|8
|12
|Execution Units
|32
|48
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-3200
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|51.2 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|4.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|20
|16
