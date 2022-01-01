Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 11800H or Core i3 1115G4: what's better?

Intel Core i7 11800H vs i3 1115G4

Intel Core i7 11800H
VS
Intel Core i3 1115G4
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i3 1115G4

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 1.9-2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 11800H with 8-cores against the 1.7-3.0 GHz i3 1115G4 with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1115G4 and 11800H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Has 6 more physical cores
  • Has 18 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • 23% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1558 vs 1263 points
  • 12% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1115G4
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 11800H – 28 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +288%
12234
Core i3 1115G4
3155
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +237%
21142
Core i3 1115G4
6281
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 11800H +248%
8847
Core i3 1115G4
2544
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 11800H and i3 1115G4

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released May 11, 2021 September 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Tiger Lake H45 Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-11800H i3-1115G4
Socket BGA-1787 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) UHD Graphics Xe G4

Performance

Cores 8 2
Threads 16 4
Base Frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 19-23x 17-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 96K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1280K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 24MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
TDP 35-45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1450 MHz 1250 MHz
Shading Units 256 384
TMUs 16 24
ROPs 8 12
Execution Units 32 48
TGP 15 W 15 W
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 11800H
0.742 TFLOPS
Core i3 1115G4
0.84 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-3200 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 51.2 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 11800H official page Intel Core i3 1115G4 official page
PCI Express Version 4.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 20 16

